A helicopter flies near the Christie Mountain wildfire near Penticton. (BC Wildfire Service)

Penticton rescinds evacuation alert

Alert for 3,669 homes had been issued on Aug. 18 due to Christie Mountain wildfire

An evacuation alert for 3,669 properties in the southeast portion of Penticton has been lifted as of Aug. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

The alert had been put in place on Aug. 18 as a result of the Christie Mountain wildfire.

“In consultation with BC Wildfire and our regional partners, it’s been determined the threat caused by the Christie Mountain Wildfire has subsided. I’m pleased to report the evacuation alert has now been lifted,” said Donny van Dyk, Penticton’s emergency operation centre director and chief administrative officer.

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki said council is grateful for the help received during the wildfire.

“On behalf of council and all our residents, we are incredibly thankful to all our partners who assisted us during this challenging time, including our local and supporting firefighters, RDOS, BC Wildfire, RCMP, Emergency Support Services and Penticton Search and Rescue, along with everyone who stepped up to get prepared and ready in the event an evacuation order had been necessary,” he said.

The fire began on the afternoon of Aug. 18 and is now at a size of 2,035 hectares. The fire is classified as active, but there have been no major flare-ups.

At present, there are 192 firefighters, 15 helicopters and eight pieces of heavy equipment at the scene.

Overnight, 32 firefighters were at the scene, with support from multiple fire departments and structure protection personnel.

