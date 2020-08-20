Penticton residents under evacuation alert urged to plan ahead

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information in case of an evacuation order

The Mount Christie wildfire continues to burn at 1,400 hectares. (Photo submitted by Les Clarke)

As the Mount Christie wildfire continues to burn at 1,400 hectares, the City of Penticton is urging residents within the evacuation alert area to prepare for possible evacuation by registering online with Emergency Support Services (ESS).

“We’re asking our residents to take this important proactive measure to ensure they’re prepared in case they have to leave their home suddenly,” said Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki. “Now is the time to be taking these critical planning and preparation steps for yourself and your family.”

ESS provides the provincial government with your contact information. The sign-up process takes less than five minutes.

Residents are asked not go in person to the Reception Centre at 199 Ellis Street unless they face an evacuation order.

The city says residents living within the current evacuation alert area may notice fire apparatus and equipment. This equipment is present as part of proactive planning firefighting measures.

Visit penticton.ca/wildfireupdates for the latest information on the wildfire situation as it pertains to the City of Penticton and information on what to do during an evacuation alert or order.

“Thousands of us are in this situation together right now and it’s heartwarming to see the support resonating through the community. Thank you to everyone who is offering support to help others in need,” said Vassilaki.

The City of Penticton issued an Evacuation Alert for 3,669 properties located in the southeast portion of the city on Tuesday, Aug. 18. That alert still remains in effect.

The alert area includes properties within the following street boundaries.

Lakeside Road

South Main

Main Street

Industrial/Okanagan Avenue

Alison Street

Penticton Creek

Syer Road

More than 300 homes remain under an evacuation order in the Heritage Hills area south of Penticton in Electoral Area “D” in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) due to the wildfire.

Evacuation Order for homes in Heritage Hills south of Penticton, BC #BCWildfire pic.twitter.com/Fjx0oYdxJO — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 19, 2020

