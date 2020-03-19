Penticton restaurant launches isolation-friendly meal kits

Salty’s Beach House wants to help ease the stress of finding food in trying times

Salty’s Beach House is getting creative with ways to keep business going and help the public. (Salty’s Beach House / Facebook)

Salty’s Beach House has introduced easy-to-prepare meal kits as a way of helping people through self-isolation, and as a way of continuing to carry out business.

With the recent closure of many local restaraunts and bars, some have been left wondering where to get their food. Salty’s is hoping their meal-kits can help ease this stress, said owner Stefanie Binder on social media.

Binder also noted the importance of continuing to support local businesses as many try to cope with looming large losses of income.

The meal-kits from Salty’s can be ordered over the phone or and picked up at curbside.

