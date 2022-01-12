Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton Rona’s garden centre roof collapses

The weight of the snow caused the roof to cave in

RCMP and Penticton fire department are on scene at the Penticton Rona after the roof of the garden centre caved in Wednesday morning.

Initially Penticton fire was called out around 9:35 a.m. after snow triggered the sprinkler system when the roof collapsed.

Rona pulled out of one their trucks to use the crane boom to clear more of the snow.

Firefighters continue to poke away at the snow from the roof using a long pole. RCMP confirm no injuries and all staff accounted for. The police dog team is still coming just as a precaution, said Penticton RCMP.

Rain and warmer temperatures have caused snow to get a lot heavier.

Rona is currently closed to the public this morning.

This story will be updated when there is more information.

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. Firefighters use a pole to poke more snow off. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

Penticton’s Rona’s garden centre roof collapsed Wednesday morning. Firefighters use a pole to poke more snow off. (Brennan Phillips Western News)

READ MORE: No risk of flooding

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Snow

Previous story
Taking love to new heights: A proposal in Revelstoke’s mountains
Next story
U.S. man who re-entered Canada 20 minutes after being deported loses appeal of 9 month jail term

Just Posted

Revelstoke City Council adopts a bylaw that bans single-use plastic bags in Revelstoke. Customers will have the option to purchase paper or reusable bags. (Black Press file photo)
Revelstoke adopts bylaw to ban single-use plastics

Highway 1, 20 kilometres west of Revelstoke looking west on Jan. 12, 2022. (DriveBC image)
Highway 1 closed between Sicamous and Revelstoke due to high avalanche risk

Kyla Inaba of Predator Ridge Resort has been named to the PGA of B.C.’s Top 100 Golf Professionals of 2021 list. (PGA of BC photo)
Okanagan-Shuswap golf pros crack PGA of BC top 100 of 2021 list

Trevor Zak (left), owner of Fitness Inc. speaks during an event at his gym, while Kootenay-Columbia MP Rob Morrison looks on. Trevor Crawley photo.
MP Morrison calls for more ICU capacity, lends support to fined local gym owner