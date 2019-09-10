The Penticton’s courthouse. (Western News file photo)

Penticton senior accused of attempted murder in alleged stabbing

A 77-year-old Penticton man was arrested and charged last week

A Penticton man is facing an attempted murder charge after allegedly trying to stab a 78-year old woman.

Gunter Volkmar Spoerlein, 77, was arrested on Sept. 6 after RCMP responded to a “violent offence” in the 300 block of Skaha Lake Road around 7:45 a.m.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP arrest man after alleged violent incident against senior

According to court documents, Spoerlein is alleged to have repeatedly stabbed Bernadita Spoerlein with a kitchen knife.

RCMP said in a news release that the woman suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The accused is scheduled to return to court, on Sept. 12.

