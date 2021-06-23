Penticton set to break 96-year-old heat record on Sunday

The forecast from Environment Canada predicts a high temperatures across the Okanagan

Penticton is expected to break a record set in 1925 this Sunday, June 27.

On Sunday, Penticton is expected to hit 39 C according to the latest forecast by Environment Canada, breaking the 96-year-old record of 37.8 C.

It’s not the only record this week that 2021 has been close to breaking, on Tuesday June 22, Penticton tied the record set in 1958 for 36.1 C for that day.

The average temperature for Penticton around this time of year is about 25 C, according to Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“We’re seeing temperatures 10 degrees above the average, so that’s pretty exceptional,” said Sekhon.

READ MORE: Heat wave forecast for Okanagan-Shuswap

The expected weekend temperatures puts the region into the extreme heat category, at a time when wildfires are starting to take off in other parts of the province.

The Penticton and District Society for Community Living will be distributing water from the shelters they operate as well as from their maintenance crew to anyone who needs it.

In addition, on average from 1981 to 2010 there was an average of four days in June alone with temperatures of 30 C or above; 2021 has already seen six with more expected before the month is through.

“It’s a pretty warm June, and if you remember there were some hot days at the start of the month so in a sense it’s been bookended,” said Sekhon.

In Keremeos, according to the Weather Network, temperatures are expected to hit 39 degrees on Sunday, before continuing to climb to 42 C on Tuesday. Environment Canada hasn’t maintained a station in Keremeos since 2000.

Sunday is expected to see high temperatures across the South Okanagan, including in Osoyoos, however it may not break the local record. That record, for 40.9 C, was set in 2015.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.