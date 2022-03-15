Penticton Shoppers Drug Mart robber to spend 2 years in jail

Jonathan Barth was sentenced on March 14 to 905 days in jail less time served

The RCMP have released surveillance footage of two suspects in the hopes of getting the public’s assistance in identifying them following a robbery of the Penticton Shopper’s Drug Mart. (RCMP)

A prolific Penticton offender who stole from the local Shoppers Drug Mart will spend just under two years in jail.

Jonathan Barth pleaded guilty and was sentenced in Penticton’s courts on March 14 for uttering threats, theft, assault, being unlawfully in a dwelling, breaking and entering, possession of stolen property and breaching his release conditions for which he received a 905 day jail sentence, less time served.

Barth was also originally charged with robbery of the Penticton Shoppers Drug Mart, but was sentenced to the lesser charges of theft and uttering threats.

On Oct. 19, 2021, a man and a woman approached employees at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the Penticton Plaza as the store was closing. The pair allegedly threatened the staff members with bear spray and forced their way inside.

The pair stole items from the store and left without harming anyone, RCMP said at the time. The police released surveillance footage of the pair.

By Oct. 25, RCMP announced they had made an arrest in the case of a man well-known to police.

The female suspect was not caught.

Additional charges of failing to comply with a probation order, breaching conditions, causing a public disturbance and theft were stayed as part of the guilty plea.

With time served, Barth will spend 707 days in jail followed by 12 months on probation.

Since 2016, Barth has been in Penticton court for a variety of offences, including additional thefts, possession of controlled substances and breaches of probation.

