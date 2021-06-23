Penticton thief ditches vegan treats, opts for huge tub of ice cream instead

Tickleberry’s in downtown Penticton is the latest victim of a smash and grab

A smash-and-grab thief with food preferences broke into the new Tickleberry’s in downtown Penticton, choosing a large tub of ice cream over the vegan treats.

Tickleberry’s owner Kelsey Hoy, said they have clear video footage of a man throwing a rock into the front door glass and then shoving his body through the shards of glass to make his way in early Monday morning, June 21.

“He was a choosy thief. He pilfered through our treats and desserts but left our vegan stuff,” said Hoy. “Then he made off with an 11-litre tub of homemade ice cream which is very heavy.”

They had to replace the front door and have now submitted the video footage to the police who are investigating.

“It hasn’t been lovely times for downtown businesses lately,” she said in reference to smash-and-grab crimes.

If you saw anything suspicious late Sunday night or into the early morning hours Monday, June 21, around Tickleberry’s in the 200 block of Main Street, call the Penticton RCMP non-emergency line.

In the meantime, Hoy is getting everything ready to open their beachfront ice cream stands on Skaha Lake this weekend.

“We are a little later to open but super excited to be offering our ice cream at the lake this weekend,” she said.

