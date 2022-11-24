Tickleberry’s in Penticton was the victim of a smash-and-grab on Nov. 24. (Facebook)

Penticton Tickleberry’s ice cream shop latest victim of a smash and grab

Victim/owner of iconic downtown ice cream shop asks, ‘how do we save Penticton?’

The owners of Tickleberry’s expressed their heartbreak on social media after they became the latest victim of a smash-and-grab in Penticton.

The business’ front door had been smashed in with a brick, and according to the owners’ post on social media, the store’s stock had been stolen.

This is the second time the downtown ice cream shop has been hit by a smash and grab.

According to the post on social media, Tickleberry’s is now looking at installing either bars or roll-down security to the store. That would only solve their own problem, and they pose the question of what can be done for the rest of the city.

“But what about the bigger picture?” the post asks. “How do we save Penticton?”

Penticton RCMP were contacted for more information. This story will be updated when they respond.

READ MORE: Smash and grab hits Regional District offices in Penticton

The break-in at Tickleberry’s comes just over a week after another smash-and-grab hit the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen’s offices in Penticton.

That theft was also described as an unsophisticated smash-and-grab through the front door.

