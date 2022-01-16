Penticton Vees (submitted)

Penticton Vees denied entry into United States

Vees were scheduled to play Wenatchee Saturday night

Penticton Vees had issues crossing the border into the United States to play against the Wenatchee Wild on Saturday.

The Vees said the border issues were due to the five-day pause they took in early January for COVID-19 protocols.

They didn’t elaborate further.

The game has been postponed.

The Vees stopped all team activities for five days starting Jan. 5 due to COVID-19 within the organization.

A home game against West Kelowna and game in Salmon Arm were postponed and rescheduled.

Four B.C. Hockey League teams were sidelined by COVID-19 at the time.

READ MORE: Penticton Vees postpone games due to COVID-19

COVID-19Penticton Vees

Previous story
COVID program delivers 1 billion doses to poorer countries

Just Posted

A woman’s body has been found at the Glenmore dog park on Sunday morning, Jan. 16, 2022. (Google image)
Woman’s body found at Kelowna dog park

While the weather is great for building snowmen, some are wishing the snowy weather would give way to milder temperatures. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Can you cope with lots of snow?

This satellite image taken by Himawari-8, a Japanese weather satellite, and released by the agency, shows an undersea volcano eruption at the Pacific nation of Tonga Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022. An undersea volcano erupted in spectacular fashion near the Pacific nation of Tonga on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore and people rushing to higher ground. (Japan Meteorology Agency via AP)
UPDATE: All B.C. Tsunami advisories cleared

Positive COVID-19 cases in the Princeton Posse, the Summerland Steam, and the 100 Mile House Wranglers team camps has prompted a number of postponements. (KIJHL)
KIJHL postpones games, players and staff test positive for COVID-19