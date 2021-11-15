Penticton woman missing since Nov. 6

If you’ve seen or know Amy D’Anessa’s whereabouts, call police

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public can help find 28-year-old Amy D’Anessa. (RCMP handout)

Penticton RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing person.

Amy D’Anessa, 28, was last heard from Nov. 6.

Amy is 5’5” (165 cm) tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Amy D’Anessa is urged to contact their local police, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

