Penticton’s Columbia Elementary School vandalized with graffiti overnight

Graffiti could be seen covered across the back of the school as of Saturday afternoon (March 19)

Penticton’s Columbia Elementary School was vandalized with graffiti on Friday night (March 18) condoning the use of drugs. (Logan Lockhart, Western News)

The back of Penticton’s Columbia Elementary School was vandalized with graffiti on Friday night (March 18).

Messages that state “do drugs” and “no cap” — a modern phrase used to convey authenticity — could be seen sprayed on the school’s backyard wall.

Green graffiti could be seen across the back of the school, with the use of vulgarity more prominent in other areas.

As of Saturday afternoon (March 19), the vandalism was still visible on the school’s back wall.

