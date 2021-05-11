Keith MacIntyre - BC Libertarian

Penticton’s Keith MacIntyre new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party

The Penticton businessman was voted in by members of the party on May 8

Penticton businessman Keith MacIntyre is the new leader of the B.C. Libertarian Party.

Previous leader Donald Wilson stepped down and MacIntyre threw his name into the ring.

At the May 8 AGM he was voted into the leadership position by the party.

“I’m honoured to be chosen as leader of the BC Libertarian Party,” MacIntyre said in a release about the result. “I saw the party come together and exceed all expectations during the last provincial election. We can build off of that momentum and field a full slate of 87 candidates in the 2024 provincial election.”

In the release, MacIntyre also claimed that the party is the only one in the province to care about people’s freedoms.

“We have been against restrictions and lockdowns from the beginning and will continue to challenge the provincial government when they overstep their authority.”

READ MORE: B.C. Election 2020 Meet the Candidates: Keith MacIntyre

MacIntyre took home 717 votes in the last provincial election in 2020, a record number for a B.C. Libertarian candidate.

The Penticton resident is the owner of Big Bear Software and the Big Bear Innovation Centre.

Most Read