The Okanagan School of the Arts Society is calling a special meeting to end their lease of the Shatford Centre and close down operations. (File photo)

Penticton’s Okanagan School of the Arts wrapping up operations

OSA board says there isn’t enough funding to continue

Nearly 60 years after it started and eight years after they moved into the Shatford Centre, the Okanagan School of the Arts Society says they can’t afford to continue operations.

In a letter to the society membership, the board of directors called a special general meeting to address the situation, in light of their current financial situation.

“Due to lack of sufficient working capital to continue operations the Okanagan School of the Arts will cease activity effective March 31, 2019,” reads the letter. “Through mutual agreement, the board of directors and School District 67 will terminate the lease for the Shatford Centre. Once all activity is concluded the board of directors will voluntarily dissolve the society.”

The letter also notes that the board has been working for nine months to create a new direction for the society but has not been able to raise enough financial support to continue.

