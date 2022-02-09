Penticton’s population grows by 9%, approaches 37,000 people: Statistics Canada

Penticton’s growth is higher than the provincial and national average

Statistics Canada released new information from the 2021 Census on Wednesday (Feb. 9), reporting that Penticton’s population grew by 9.3 per cent over the last five years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS, Justin Tang)

Penticton’s population has grown by 9.3 per cent since 2016, according to Statistics Canada’s 2021 Census.

New information released by the agency on Wednesday (Feb. 9) reported that Penticton’s population has increased to 36,885, up from 33,761 in 2016.

The city’s 9.3 per cent change from 2016 is higher than B.C.’s (7.6 per cent) and Canada’s (5.2 per cent) growth averages during the same period of time.

“I was pleased to see this data and the positive growth it reveals,” said mayor John Vassilaki in a statement.

“So while housing affordability remains a challenge in Penticton, the figures captured in today’s census indicate the city’s housing policies have resulted in a desired mix of housing options for those moving to Penticton.”

The reported numbers for Penticton do not include surrounding areas like Naramata and Kaleden.

Penticton’s growth of 9.3 per cent is up from the 2.6 per cent number posted from 2011 to 2016.

“Over the past five years, the city’s economic development strategy has prioritized the growth and development of local businesses,” said Anthony Haddad, the city’s general manager of community services.

The Peach City’s updated population ranks as the 25th highest in B.C. and 134th nationally.

Statistics Canada’s next release of information from the 2021 Census will happen on April 27.

Information about age and gender will be included in the agency’s spring report.

