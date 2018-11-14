People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Hundreds of sea lions have come to Cowichan Bay on Vancouver Island for their annual fall salmon feast.

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over the floating breakwater near the government dock, according to the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre.

The sea lions are there to pig out on coho salmon, which are waiting in the bay this time of year before heading up the Cowichan and Koksilah rivers to spawn. A big sea lion can eat as much as 16 kilograms (35 pounds) of fish each day, the Nature Centre says. The Steller sea lions are the bigger variety, getting up to one tonne in weight.

It’s usually only the male sea lions that come to the bay, and they arrive sometime in October and stay until between Christmas and New Year’s, filling the air with their barking and roars.

Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)
Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)
Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)
Sea lions in Cowichan Bay. (Cheryl Trudell photo)

Previous story
Gear worth thousands stolen from Merritt search and rescue team
Next story
Threat of extremism posed by proportional representation overstated: academics

Just Posted

Snowfall warning for Trans Canada Highway

Between 15 cm to 20 cm is expected

Highway conditions for Revelstoke

Compact snow and slippery sections on Trans Canada and Highway 23

No one in Revelstoke should face dementia alone

More than 66,000 people struggle with Alzheimer’s and dementia in B.C.

Sagmoen denied bail

Bail for Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was denied, to uproarious applause by rally supporters.

2018 Remembrance Day ceremony in Revelstoke

Hundreds of people attended

People flocking to Vancouver Island city to see hundreds of sea lions

Each year the combination of Steller and California sea lions take over Cowichan Bay

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

Canada Post issues new offer to employees as eBay calls on Ottawa to end strikes

Ebay is calling on the federal government to legislate an end to the Canada Post contract dispute, warning that quick action is needed to ensure retailers don’t lose out on critical Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

No G20 member has climate plan strong enough to meet Paris targets: report

Canada’s push to be a world leader in the fight against climate change may be hampered by its distinction for producing the most greenhouse gas emissions per person among the world’s 20 largest economies.

Talent show: B.C. girl, 8, memorizes entire periodic table

Grade 4 student Maya Lakhanpal heads to B.C. talent show finals with unique talent

B.C. teacher suspended 5 days for touching colleague’s buttocks

Lancer Kevin Price of Chilliwack has handed the retroactive suspension for 2017 incidents

Most Read