Lightning was the cause of two new fires July 19, 2017 near Elko and Creston. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons

People struck by lightning in the Okanagan share their stories

Have you ever had a close call with a bolt of lightning?

After an Okanagan woman recently had a close call with a bolt of lightning, other people on social media have shared their lightning strike stories.

“It struck in the corner of our yard. I was probably still 100 feet away from it as I walked towards our dumpster. I only saw everything go bright white. It threw me about 6 feet backward,” said Vernon resident Patricia Marshall.

Another Vernon resident captured a lightning strike which started a fire.

“It was huge! Far bigger than I ever thought possible. And when I compared it to the size of the homes on Becker Mountain, they were insignificant in size. The lightning strike started a fire that was eventually extinguished by city firefighters,” said social media user Kelvin Kolman.

Other storm chasers, like Paul Cousins who is a photographer with a hobby of seeking the best lightning shots, shared some of his favourite storm moments.

According to the national geographic, about 2,000 people are killed worldwide by lightning each year. Hundreds more survive strikes but suffer from a variety of lasting symptoms, including memory loss, dizziness, weakness, numbness, and other life-altering ailments.

The average person has about a one in 5,000 chance of being struck by lightning during a lifetime.

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Motorists delayed as crews work on highway
Next story
VIDEO: Thieves in masks smash B.C. store window, take off with mattress

Just Posted

Feds announce $25M for Avalanche Canada

Funding promise was initially made last fall during federal government budget update

Revelstoke artist’s newest body of work goes back to the veins

Barbara Maye’s Tectonic Perspectives is a series of soapstone carvings

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 26 degrees today

Sunny with chance of showers in afternoon

Immigration Canada’s new program will help foreign workers in Revelstoke

Local lawyer says workplace abuse happens more than we think

Clouds with chance of thunderstorms for Revelstoke today

Roads and weather for July 8

Pro-life and pro-choice activists protest alongside each other in Kelowna

For nearly 20 years, pro-life activists have protested every Tuesday

Thief robs South Okanagan burger joint with key, steals entire safe

Owner said he has shared security video footage all over social media

Alberta government seeking feedback on greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan

Albertans can also weigh in online until Aug. 2

Girls’ dad wouldn’t communicate, B.C. mom tells murder trial into their deaths

Defence lawyer Kevin McCullough continued his cross-examination Tuesday of Sarah Cotton

VIDEO: Old footage of rocking Surrey house party goes viral 30 years later

‘It was just a real fun night,’ said Rick DeBanks, whose Youtube clip has 12,000 views in a week

Supreme Court sides with City of West Kelowna over 2 pot shops

City pursuing more legal action to collect upwards of $140,000 from Black Crow, Okanagan Cannabis

Recent earthquakes in B.C., California don’t mean the ‘Big One’ is imminent

But people should still be prepared now, because there will be little warning

RCMP seek public’s assistance in search for wanted Okanagan man

RCMP says do not approach the man if found

Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea over the weekend

J-Pod only stayed for a couple of days before heading out again

Most Read