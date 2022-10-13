People with autism wanted for research study in Okanagan

The study is taking place in 32 locations across Canada, the United States, and Australia

Okanagan Clinical Trails is seeking help for one of their ongoing studies.

The Kelowna-based medical research company is looking for adults and children with autism spectrum disorders to take part in an ongoing medical research study to understand the safety and effectiveness of an autism medication.

“These are chronic disorders with significant functional impact on patients,” said Dr. Eugene Okorie, Okanagan Clinical Trials Principal Investigator. “Currently, there are no indicated or effective medications for the disorder. This trial seeks to advance the pursuit of expanding treatment options for the patients.”

To qualify for the study, you must be between the ages of 12 and 45 and have an autism spectrum disorder. This study is taking place in 32 locations between Canada, the United States, and Australia.

“Advancing clinical research could profoundly affect the quality of life of future generations; OCT is proud to be a part of this process”, said Dr. Kim Christie, President of Okanagan Clinical Trials.

Participants who choose to take part can leave at anytime and the treatment will no affect provincial medical coverage.

To learn more or sign up to volunteer, call Okanagan Clinical Trails at 250-862-8141 or here.

READ MORE: McDougall Creek wildfire north of West Kelowna increases in size

READ MORE: Winning runs in the Serwa family as Kelowna man cycles to gold at Senior Games

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ClinicsKelownaOkanaganTrails