People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier leaves after speaking to supporters during the PPC headquarters election night event in Saskatoon, Sask., Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

People’s Party Leader Maxime Bernier to plead not guilty to COVID-19 charges: lawyer

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits

A lawyer for People’s Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier says Bernier will plead not guilty to charges of violating COVID-19 restrictions.

Alex Steigerwald told court today that he and a Crown attorney are working toward trial dates in the future, but no dates have been set so far.

The case is also being transferred to Winnipeg from St. Pierre-Jolys because courtrooms in the provincial capital are larger and more dates are available.

Bernier was arrested last June and charged with exceeding public gathering limits and violating Manitoba’s requirement to self-isolate upon entering the province.

Bernier was beginning a three-day tour of Manitoba at the time and was pulled over after rallies in rural communities south of Winnipeg.

A spokesman for the People’s Party called the arrest political repression.

—The Canadian Press

CoronavirusFederal Politics

Previous story
Alberta county says it will no longer hire businesses with vaccination policies

Just Posted

The Boys and Girls Club of the Okanagan has received a $10k donation from an anonymous donor, just in time for the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast Campaign. The organization's CEO, Jeremy Welder (pictured) is 'thankful' for all the generations donations in the lead up to the annual campaign. (Photo courtesy of the Kristi Patton, BGC Okanagan)
BGC Okanagan receives $10k donation in time for Pink Shirt Day

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Sweden blood banks text donors when their blood is used

Fans in the stands at the Revelstoke Forum. (Jocelyn Doll-Revelstoke Review)
Grizzlies lose hard-fought battle to the Sicamous Eagles, look ahead to playoffs

Alan Dennis with a copy of Snow Nomad at his home in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Passing on 50 seasons of avalanche knowledge