Periods of rain today in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada:

Today: Periods of rain. Snow level rising to 1300 metres this afternoon. High plus 5.

Tonight: Periods of rain becoming mixed with wet snow overnight. Snow level 1300 metres lowering to valley bottom overnight. Rainfall amount 10 mm. Low plus 2.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or wet flurries. Snow level rising to 1200 metres in the morning. High plus 4.

For more information see Environment Canada.

Construction and road conditions from DriveBC:

Highway 1

East to Golden: Limited visibility with fog. Watch for slippery sections and slush.

West to Sicamous: Road maintenance work between Victoria Rd W and Three Valley-Mabel FSR for 21.4 km (Revelstoke). Until Fri Nov 8 at 4:00 PM PST. Single lane alternating traffic.

Construction work at Avoca Rd W (25 km east of Sicamous). Until Fri Nov 8 at 6:00 PM PST. Loading and Unloading of large equipment, Construction zone with 20 minute delays.

Highway 23

North: Limited visibility with fog

South: Water pooling.

For more information see DriveBC.