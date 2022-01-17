Pest control brought in to Salmon Arm school after rat droppings found

School district says rodents have been trapped, point of entry repaired

School District 83 says immediate action was taken after rodent droppings were found in some rooms at Shuswap Middle School following the winter break. (File photo)

School District 83 says a recently discovered rodent issue at a Salmon Arm school is being addressed.

According to school district spokesperson Alice Hucul, the week before Shuswap Middle School students returned to the school, staff found rodent droppings in some rooms of the building.

SD83 operations staff immediately responded, bringing in a pest control company to trap the rodents. Rooms where the droppings were found were closed off to students and staff and cleaned and sanitized by trained custodial staff.

“It was determined a small group of juvenile rats had found their way into the school,” said Hucul. “These were trapped by the pest control contractor.”

In consultation with the pest control company, operations staff determined where the rodents had entered the school and repairs were done.

Hucul said the school is now being monitored for any further rodent activity and the pest control company was expected to do a full inspection on Monday, Jan. 17.

Read more: Rats rear their pointy heads in Salmon Arm

Read more: Resident issues warning after rats found in another area of Salmon Arm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon ArmSchools