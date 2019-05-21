The public is being warned about pesticide use at Lakers Park, which is popular with dog owners. (Submitted Photo)

Pesticide use in Okanagan park prompts warning

Civilian goes out of his way to post caution signs

A Vernon man has gone out of his way to warn dog owners and parents about pesticide use.

The man (who wished not to be named) was looking forward to a round of disc golf at Lakers Park Tuesday morning when he saw someone spraying glysophosphate (Roundup) on the private side of the path next to the park.

See: Health Canada upholds decision to keep glyphosate products on the market

“This is a very popular park and there’s lots of people walking their dogs,” he said. “But the dogs and dog owners don’t know it’s been sprayed.”

“This is also a sensitive riparian area where turtles frogs and snakes live very close to the marshy area only 40 m away.”

So he took it upon himself to purchase some signs from a local hardware store, write a note of caution, and place them at the park.

He did contact the City of Vernon’s bylaw department but was informed there is no bylaw controlling pesticide use.

See: City to contemplate cosmetic pesticide reduction

“We have no bylaws to protect our animals and pets,” he said, noting that some landscaping companies do post warnings when pesticides are used.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Aquilini-owned blueberry farm ordered to pay $131,000 to foreign workers
Next story
UPDATE: RCMP continue to investigate fatal North Okanagan crash

Just Posted

Cost jumps 35% for Trans-Canada Highway widening in B.C.

Revelstoke-area stretch first awarded under new union deal

WildsafeBC comes to the Okanagan to reduce wildlife conflict

Bear activity on the Westside has been an issue in the past few weeks

Line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest announced

The line up for Revelstoke Summer Street Fest has been announced! Starting… Continue reading

Revelstoke Secondary School celebrates Pride Day

Students at Revelstoke Secondary School celebrated their first ever Pride Day on… Continue reading

BC Book Award finalists coming to Revelstoke Library

Two finalists of BC Book prizes will be visiting and reading at… Continue reading

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Okanagan woman hopes to bring attention to high number of medical errors in Canada

Retired nurse requires over 300 signatures for petition with June 13 deadline

Raptors beat Bucks 120-102 to even series at 2-2

Lowry pours in 25 as Toronto moves within two games of NBA Finals

Body of missing snowmobiler recovered from Great Slave Lake

Police confirm the body is that of one of three missing snowmobilers

North Okanagan tests out two $10/day childcare sites

Katrine Conroy came to Vernon to tour universal child care prototype sites, including the one at Maven Lane

Okanagan medical cannabis shop shutting doors

Herb’s Health Centre has been operating without a city business licence for nearly a year

Toddler seriously injured after falling from Okanagan balcony

RCMP are investigating after a two-year-old boy fell from the balcony of an apartment in Kelowna

Witness says Kelowna man on trial for murder admitted to the killing

Steven Pirko is charged in the killing of Christopher Ausman in 2014

Bucking bulls return to Okanagan raceway Sunday

Bull Riders Canada returns to the South Okanagan with some of the top riders in Canada

Most Read