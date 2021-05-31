A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins

Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

A petition calling for a National Day of Mourning for Children found buried at a former B.C. residential school has topped 27,600 signatures as of Monday (May 31) morning.

The petition comes after the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation discovered the bodies of 215 Indigenous children buried on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Thursday.

The residential school was operated by the Catholic Church from 1890 to 1969 and had as many as 500 children enrolled at one time. The feds then took over the facility and ran it as a day school until it closed down in 1978.

The petition is directed at Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, and Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett.

“Survivors of residential schools and their families carry the burden of this tragedy and it is due time that Canada as a whole also share this burden. These deaths impact every person in this land and so it’s important that we all come together to mourn,” the petition reads.

“To mourn together is to heal together. Let us all come together to remember all those impacted by the horrors of the genocide committed on these young souls, and let’s do so in the spirit of true reconciliation.”

READ MORE: Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Indigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Intermittent and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July
Next story
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Just Posted

The Revelstoke Community Forest Corporation is owned by the City of Revelstoke. Their tree farm license area is located north of Revelstoke off of Highway 23. (Contributed)
City-owned forestry business has allowable cut renewed

The Revelstoke Community Forestry Corporation harvests old growth forests north on Highway 23

Construction has begun on Phase 4 of the Kicking Horse Canyon Project, with closures to continue into July. (Claire Palmer photo)
Intermittent and overnight closures to Highway 1 just east of Golden announced for July

It’s a part of the ongoing construction in the Kicking Horse Canyon

Organizer Emma Atkinson has spent time at the Fairy Creek blockades on Vancouver Island. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Rally in Revelstoke to protect dwindling old growth forests

Roughly 100 people attended the rally on Sunday, May 30

Indigenous leaders and elders held a ceremony to pray for the safety of the salmon, ecosystems and cultural heritage affected by Trans Mountain’s plans to drill under the Fraser River on May 29, 2021. (Contributed)
Indigenous leaders hold ceremony for Fraser River salmon as Trans Mountain prepares to drill

“Any leak or spill at any time from the pipeline would be devastating to wild salmon” :Matriarch

Granfondo rider Lorne Paperny and other participants stream over the cobblestone streets in downton Penticton during the Granfondo Axel Merckx Okanagan cycling event. Do you know where cyclist Axel Merckx was born? (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

The flag at the BC Legislature will be flown at half-mast starting on Sunday, May 30, 2021, to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose bodies were found at a former residential school near Kamloops, B.C. (BC Legislature)
Flags at federal buildings, BC Legislature lowered to honour residential school victims

The bodies of 215 Indigenous children were found at a former residential school

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers focus on a Vernon motel room in the 4100 block of 32nd Street Saturday, May 29, shortly before 8 p.m. Police were investigating a report of an individual allegedly with a firearm in one of the rooms. Contact was made with the individuals in the room, who complied fully with police. No firearm was found. A man was arrested but released from custody a short time later. (Dustin Scafe-Pozzobon photo)
Alleged firearm report leads to Okanagan motel investigation

Vernon RCMP pictured with weapons trained on room of 32nd Street motel Saturday; no firearm found in room

A sign is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The remains of 215 children have been found buried on the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
Petition calls for day of mourning for children found buried at former B.C. residential school

The remains of 215 Indigenous children were found on the grounds of the former school

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

(Stock photo)
B.C.’s minimum wage to increase to $15.20 on June 1, highest of any province

Only the territory of Nunavut will have a higher minimum wage

Two vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine sit on a table at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Halifax on May 24, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Canada to receive 2.9M vaccine doses this week as Pfizer-BioNTech increase deliveries

Firms expected to deliver about 400,000 more doses a week than what was typical last month

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. teacher says students could be triggered by residential school discovery

Support needed as sadness in younger generations turning to anger, says youth mentor

Students need to be aware of summer employment scams. (File photo)
Summer job time in B.C. cause for wariness, Better Business Bureau says

Consumer watchdog encourages job applicants to do their homework on potential employers

A man works on his laptop outside in Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto on Wednesday, April 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin
Survey show only 20 per cent of workers want to return to office full-time post-COVID

Almost 60 per cent of those surveyed said they would prefer to return to the office part-time or occasionally

Most Read