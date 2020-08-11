Mt. Begbie standing high above Lake Revelstoke. (Photo by Kerrie Wiebe)

Petition to protect Mt. Begbie goes to the province

Petition calls for no development on the mountain until new land use plans created for Revelstoke

A petition to protect Mt. Begbie is being presented to the B.C government today by Revelstoke’s MLA Doug Clovechok.

The document garnered over 1,300 signatures, primarily from Revelstoke. The goal of the petition is to protect the mountain from future commercial development.

In June, the City of Revelstoke got a letter from the province rejecting their protection plan request.

The city’s protection request came on the heels of a proposed commercial development on the mountain.

Last fall, there was an open house for a project that includes a hut and chalet in the alpine, near the glacier.

The North Columbia Environmental Society said the community’s overwhelming support, the vulnerable nature of the mountain’s ecosystem and continued interest of commercial developers make the area an excellent candidate for protection.

The society said the area is habitat for many species, including mountain goats, wolverines, grizzly bears and pikas.

