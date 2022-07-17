PHOTO GALLERY: Perfect conditions for Peach Classic triathlon

Peach Classic triathletes dive into Okanagan Lake in Penticton for the swim portion of the race on Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News) At a warm 21.6 C - and now waves, at 6:45 a.m. swimmers wait for the count down of the Peach Classic race to start on Sunday. (Monique Tamminga Western News) They’re off: Peach Classic triathletes dive into Okanagan Lake in Penticton for the swim portion of the race on Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News) First swimmer to make it in on Sunday morning. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Another endurance race took over Peach City on Sunday morning.

With no wind, smoke or waves, and with lake temperatures at 21.6 C, participants of the 38th Peach Classic triathlon had perfect conditions on Sunday.

Hundreds came out to cheer on the athletes bright in early for Penticton’s longest running triathlon.

At 7 a.m. sharp, triathletes in the regular division dove in to Okanagan Lake by the Peach to take on their 1.5 km swim to the SS Sicamous and back, followed by the sprint division who swam 750 metres.

In total, 265 participated in the Peach Classic, 181 in the standard race and 84 in the sprint division. Of those, 13 had never tried to the Penticton triathlon before.

There were 23 Pentictonites and 40 individuals from Kelowna who participated along with many other British Columbians, Albertans and some people coming from Ontario. One triathlete came all the way from Colorado to compete.

Hundreds got up early to cheer on the athletes as they came out of the water, changed out of their wet suits and hopped on their bikes for the 40 or 60 km ride up and down Lakeshore Drive and onto Naramata and back.

The finish line is set right at Rotary Park and Lakeshore Drive to welcome in the runners this morning when they complete their 10 km or 5 km run.

The results once they come in can be found at peachclassic.ca/results/.

Got to Penticton Western News Instagram account for full videos.

READ MORE: 16-year-old breaks record in sprint of Peach Classic

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.