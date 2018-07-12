Firefighters bring water to rescued kitten. (Shane Mackichan photo)

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

  • Jul. 12, 2018 11:30 a.m.
  • News

A mother, son and their two kittens, along with two other renters escaped unscathed from a house fire late Thursday morning in Maple Ridge.

Patricia Saindon, the mother, didn’t know the other tenants of the rancher-style house, located at 20471 – 123rd Avenue, but said no one was injured.

She rents a room in the house with her son and was happy the cats were saved, adding “they make the hard times easier.”

Troy Chipur, another of the tenants, was in the backyard when he saw smoke, then called 911. He said he was happy no one was hurt. From Alberta, Chipur said he isn’t sure where he’ll go now.

James Clelland, with the Maple Ridge fire department, said crew members were still putting out hot spots and was unsure of damages.

Photos by Shane MacKichan.

 

Smoke rises from the house on 123rd Avenue. (Miranda Fatur/THE NEWS)

Previous story
B.C. RCMP say shooting could be linked to 2016 Vancouver double homicide
Next story
Okanagan students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Just Posted

Revelstoke city staff looking for population accuracy through cell phone project

A partnership with TELUS could soon give Revelstokians a better idea of… Continue reading

Revelstoke council directs patio policy review due to parking concerns

City council has pumped the brakes on restaurant patio developments, citing parking… Continue reading

Police looking to ID suspects in Vernon-linked Surrey shooting

It’s related to a shooting one year ago in the 7700-block of 147A Street in Newton

First Nation pipeline protesters erect ‘tiny homes’ in B.C. Park

Kanahus Manuel and Tiny House Warriors say more homes being constructed in park

Car rams police cruiser near Vernon

Officer uninjured, suspect still sought by RCMP

Rare stinky ‘corpse’ flower soon to bloom at B.C. conservatory

Corpse flower will soon bloom, release stench, at the Bloedel Conservatory in Queen Elizabeth Park

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

VIDEO: Police warn of ‘potential risk’ to Greater Toronto area

GTA increases police presence but would not specify what information they had received

B.C. singer up against Shania Twain for Canadian country music award

Madeline Merlo and Shania Twain are two of five nominees for female artist of the year.

New bat moving into B.C.

Canyon bat recorded at Skaha Bluffs near Penticton

Breaking: Grass fire east of Kamloops pegged at 5 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

Conservation investigating video of kids feeding bears in B.C.

The Vancouver-area family were allegedly seen handing out food though an open window of a home

PHOTOS: 4 renters, kittens escape Lower Mainland house fire

Firefighters are still putting out hot spots and are unsure of damages at this time

Okanagan students celebrate heritage at provincial fair

Local students shared their heritage projects one last time at the public showcase on July 7.

Most Read