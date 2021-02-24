B.C. health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix wore pink shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.” (Twitter/PinkShirtDay)

PHOTOS: B.C. celebs take a stand against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

‘We need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help’

B.C. celebrities, health officials and politicians wore pink Wednesday (Feb. 24) to take a stand against bullying on the 14th annual Pink Shirt Day.

The event has been encouraging communities for more than a decade to eradicate bullying but the usual rallies of previous years have adapted to current health and safety protocols.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and health minister Adrian Dix led by example, standing at a social distance while wearing shirts to showcase this year’s motto: “Lift each other up.”

In a joint statement Wednesday Premier John Horgan, education minister Jennifer Whiteside and mother of the late Amanda Todd, Carol, explained more about the 2021 theme.

“Lifting each other up means accepting and respecting each other, regardless of race, culture, religion, sexual orientation, or gender identity,” they said.

“By lifting each other up and wearing pink today, we are standing in solidarity against bullying… we need to let young people know they are not alone and they can reach out to others for help.”

Todd was 15 years old when she took her own life in 2012 after being bullied. The Maple Ridge teen had described being lured by a stranger to expose her breasts on a webcam.

Her mother, founder of the B.C.-based Amanda Todd Legacy Society, hopes to see others learn from her daughter’s story.

“The goal is to share it, and share it wisely, so others learn from it,” she told Black Press Media in an earlier interview.

RELATED: Man accused of cyberbullying late Amanda Todd will soon face charges in B.C. court

Burnaby-born celebrity Michael Bublé showed his support for the cause by posting a picture on social media Wednesday.

“Today, I proudly wear pink to support the Canadian-born movement against bullying. Take a stand, spread love and most importantly, be kind,” the singer said in a Twitter post.


