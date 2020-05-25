Photos: Businesses start to reopen in Revelstoke

A lineup of scruffy haired folks waited outside Deb’s Barber Shop the day after she opened.
“It’s been a few months,” said one man to Deb Hedin, owner and hairdresser, as he sits down in the chair for a haircut.
|Alchemy Studio started in-person yoga sessions. However, the company said some people are still hesitant to attend. When Black Press came to take a photo, two people were taking a class. However, classes are still available for live streaming. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Deb’s Barber Shop was one of the first Revelstoke businesses to reopen on May 19, the date for B.C. to enter Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.
“This is my love. It’s good to be back home,” said Hedin as she worked the hair clippers.
The barbershop had been closed since mid-March. In the meantime to help pay the bills, Hedin got a job at Southside.
“I didn’t know how long the closure would last. It was nerve-racking,” said Hedin.
Deb’s Barber Shop has operated in Revelstoke for 17 years.
Yoga studios were also allowed to reopen last week and Alchemy Studio was quick to open its doors.
“It’s really great to be back,” said owner Rebecca Marchildon.
Marchildon said her business, which opened last year, could not have survived much longer closed.
“I’m feeling opportunistic for the summer. We’ll pull through. I’m confident our community will survive this,” Machildon said.
Several other businesses reopened downtown last week, including the Rivercity Pub’s patio. However, the streets are still quiet.
Restaurants are also restricted to 50 per cent capacity due to physical distancing requirements. Many more businesses, including more hair salons and restaurants, also plan to reopen in the coming days.
“Going from closed to open is crucial for Revelstoke businesses,” said Stacey Brensrud, executive director of Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.
It’s important to remember the business community is the backbone of Revelstoke, she said. “It goes beyond shopping local.”
In Mayor Gary Sulz’s May 21 address to Revelstoke, he said reopenings will be slow to occur across the community.
“As we move forward and achieve stability in health and financial needs, one day you will tell the story of how you overcame what you went through and it will become someone else’s survival guide,” said Sulz.
