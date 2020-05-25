Photos: Businesses start to reopen in Revelstoke

Deb’s Barber Shop was one of the first businesses to reopen May 19. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The Woolsey Creek Bistro reopened their patio last week with large spaces between tables. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Alchemy Studio started in-person yoga sessions. However, the company said some people are still hesitant to attend. When Black Press came to take a photo, two people were taking a class. However, classes are still available for live streaming. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Red Cedar Physiotherapy reopened with some new protocols. Clients have to take the government COVID-19 self-assessment tool online prior to in-person appointment. Physiotherapist Naomi Gibb works with a client. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Zalas Restaurant started to provide in-house dining last week. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review) Zalas Restaurant also started to provide in-house dining. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Rivercity Pub has a new patio out front. According to their Instagram, the business is not back to normal and they are required to function more like a restaurant and not a bar. Meaning there is no dancing or mingling between tables. “We are not allowed to function the same way as before even though we wish we could,” reads a post from the company. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Nico’s Pizzeria opened last week with a couple tables inside. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Staff pours a beer at Nico’s Pizzeria. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The city has reopened the public washrooms downtown. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Downtown Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) Although several businesses have reopened downtown, the streets are still quiet. Photo taken around noon on Sunday, May 24. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) While the city has reopened green spaces and fields, playgrounds and the skate park are still closed. In mayor’s May 21 address to Revelstoke, Sulz said he does not know when they will open. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review) The city has installed COVID-19 signs across the community. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A lineup of scruffy haired folks waited outside Deb’s Barber Shop the day after she opened.

“It’s been a few months,” said one man to Deb Hedin, owner and hairdresser, as he sits down in the chair for a haircut.

Deb’s Barber Shop was one of the first Revelstoke businesses to reopen on May 19, the date for B.C. to enter Phase 2 of its COVID-19 reopening plan.

“This is my love. It’s good to be back home,” said Hedin as she worked the hair clippers.

The barbershop had been closed since mid-March. In the meantime to help pay the bills, Hedin got a job at Southside.

“I didn’t know how long the closure would last. It was nerve-racking,” said Hedin.

Deb’s Barber Shop has operated in Revelstoke for 17 years.

Yoga studios were also allowed to reopen last week and Alchemy Studio was quick to open its doors.

“It’s really great to be back,” said owner Rebecca Marchildon.

Marchildon said her business, which opened last year, could not have survived much longer closed.

“I’m feeling opportunistic for the summer. We’ll pull through. I’m confident our community will survive this,” Machildon said.

Several other businesses reopened downtown last week, including the Rivercity Pub’s patio. However, the streets are still quiet.

Restaurants are also restricted to 50 per cent capacity due to physical distancing requirements. Many more businesses, including more hair salons and restaurants, also plan to reopen in the coming days.

READ MORE: Revelstoke establishes Economic Recovery Task Force

“Going from closed to open is crucial for Revelstoke businesses,” said Stacey Brensrud, executive director of Revelstoke Chamber of Commerce.

It’s important to remember the business community is the backbone of Revelstoke, she said. “It goes beyond shopping local.”

In Mayor Gary Sulz’s May 21 address to Revelstoke, he said reopenings will be slow to occur across the community.

“As we move forward and achieve stability in health and financial needs, one day you will tell the story of how you overcame what you went through and it will become someone else’s survival guide,” said Sulz.

Although the city has opened green spaces and parks, as-of-May-25, playgrounds and the skate park have no date for reopening.

City hall and the library are expected to open June 1.

