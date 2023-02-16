PHOTOS: Developers, residents cut ribbon at Mackenzie Village

Cameron McGeough and Rio Hanlan cutting the ribbon at Mackenzie Plaza in front of a crowd of workers, developers, and members of city council ahead of moving into their new condo next week. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Workers, developers, and city staff surrounding Cameron McGeough and Rio Hanlan at the ribbon cutting for MAckenzie Plaza on Feb. 16. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Cameron McGeough and Rio Hanlan cutting the ribbon at Mackenzie Plaza in front of a crowd of workers, developers, and members of city council ahead of moving into their new condo next week. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) The workers on-site of the Mackenzie Plaza project on Feb. 16. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Three stages of development at Mackenzie Plaza as demonstrated by three buildings in different stages of development. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) A bathroom fixture at Mackenzie Plaza. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) The kitchen in a Mackenzie Plaza condo. The developers sourced the condo’s appliances locally from City Furniture. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) The kitchen in a Mackenzie Plaza condo. The developers sourced the condo’s appliances locally from City Furniture. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) The bones of a Mackenzie Plaza building set to be complete this summer. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) David and Shelley Evans giving a tour of the parking garage, which connects the four buildings, at Mackenzie Plaza. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) Shelley and David Evans chatting with Revelstoke City Councillor Matt Cherry at Mackenzie Plaza on Feb. 16. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) The bones of a Mackenzie Plaza building set to be complete this summer. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review) The bones of a Mackenzie Plaza building set to be complete this summer. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Rio Hanlan and Cameron McGeough cut the ribbon at Mackenzie Village today to open building one of phase two in front of builders, developers, and city council.

The latest phase will add to the existing development, which includes seven buildings already finished as part of phase one. With four new buildings set to open next month, Mackenzie Village will also add 17 new commercial spaces for businesses on the main floor of each building, including a daycare. The new phase is the second of six projected phases of the plan.

As the plan moves forward, Mackenzie Village will be tackling bigger projects and contributing to the local economy and transportation connectivity.

An Italian restaurant, a coffee shop, a brewery, and a daycare are all possibilities for the new buildings. Commercial space varies from building to building, but some have up to 2,000 sq/ft of space. David and Shelley Evans, developers, said that they want to attract local businesses looking to expand their operations, but have yet to start marketing for the spaces. The commercial spaces will be available for rent or purchase.

David said that roughly 200 workers are on-site each day. He added that roughly 150 workers come from out of town and are each given a stipend which is injected back into Revelstoke’s economy.

In addition to including local contractors in the build, Shelley pointed out the use of local art in Mackenzie Village, as well as light fixtures made at Big Eddy Glassworks.

“We ask ourselves, ‘would we live there?’,” said Shelley.

In addition to extensive underground parking, plans are in place to improve public transit and have bus routes running from Mackenzie Village to Revelstoke Mountain Resort and the downtown Core. Evans added that owners of Mackenzie Village units will pay a fee to improve public transit.

The first building, where Hanlan and McGeough cut the ribbon, will open in the next two weeks. The couple, and other new residents, are set to start moving into their new property next week. The rest of the buildings will open in short succession, with one at the end of March, another at the end of May, and the last at the end of June.

