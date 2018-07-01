PHOTOS: Inaugural Vernon living flag a success

Wind pours in through the open door of the small yellow plane piloted by Dave Crerar of the Vernon Flying Club.

Adorned with two maple leafs on the tail, it’s the perfect plane for the day’s activity: the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s inaugural Living Flag Fundraiser at Grahame Park July 1, which raised $5,600 for a local family.

Back on the ground, Crerar’s colleagues shoot the breeze, drink coffee, watch the yellow plane take off and observe the Okanagan Skydive jumpers floating to the ground. It’s a serene, Canadian scene.

Crerar gets the go ahead in the plane and gently sails over downtown Vernon, Funtastic and the Canada Day happenings at Polson Park where his wife is enjoying the cloud-covered and cool morning.

Participants are ready on the ground in Grahame Park and have come together in red to form a maple leaf.

Crerar circles twice, and the event is over in the blink of an eye.

While the event may be over, it’s residual impact is long-lasting.

Organized by NOCLS, Vernon’s inaugural Living Flag fundraiser supports 19-year-old Dawson Buburuz. Buburuz, who is graduating from high school this year, lives with severe cerebral palsy and several medical conditions. Proceeds from the event go towards Bubruz’ family to make the 19-year-old’s washroom wheelchair accessible.

“The inspiration was Dawson and just needing an accessible washroom,” said Crystal Leese with NOCLS.

11 a.m. Pilot Dave Crerar with the Vernon Flying Club takes in the cool Canada Day morning after a quick fly over the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag fundraiser in Vernon’s Grahame Park July 1. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

9:45 a.m. The cockpit of Dave Crerar’s wings. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

10 a.m. Vernon Flying Club members watch as jumpers with Okanagan Skydive float down to base. Pilot Dave Crerar shoots the breeze with his fellow members before he gets in the sky. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

10:10 a.m. Pilot Dave Crerar with the Vernon Flying Club takes to the sky. Crerar will loop the NOCLS Living Flag twice before taking a leisurely flight over Vernon. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

10:15 a.m. Clouds hang over Vernon as Dave Crerar pilots his plane to the photoshoot location in Grahame Park. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

10:20 a.m. Pilot Dave Crerar with the Vernon Flying Club takes a detour to kill time prior to the photoshoot and checks out Canada Day happenings in Polson Park from the sky. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

10:30 a.m. People get in place for the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag fundraiser as Vernon Flying Club pilot Dave Crerar makes his first pass. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

10:30 a.m. Dave Crerar with the Vernon Flying Club swoops low as participants in the North Okanagan Community Life Society’s Living Flag fundraiser stand in a maple leaf in support of a local family at Grahame Park in Vernon July 1. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

10:40 a.m. Pilot Dave Crerar with the Vernon Flying Club celebrates a successful photoshoot by flying over Vernon. (Parker Crook/Morning Star)

