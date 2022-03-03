PHOTOS: Mail delivered the old-fashioned way with dog sleds on Gold Rush Trail in Barkerville

(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Shannon Douglas was one of three skijorers participating in this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)Shannon Douglas was one of three skijorers participating in this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run. (Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)(Rebecca Dyok photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Human’s best friend recently helped deliver mail to Barkerville.

Bags of mail were carried by mushers and their dog teams, skijorers and cross country skiers on Sunday, Feb. 27 from Wells to Barkerville in the final stage of the 30th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run.

“It was absolutely awesome,” said Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association president Ric Raynor.

“The Wells Snowmobile Club excelled on grooming the trails.”

Read More: Sled Dogs hit the trail in Gold Rush Trail’s 30th annual mail run

Light snow began to fall as dash participants slid into Barkerville Historic Town and Park on the final day ending at the Barkerville Post Office.

“I love doing this,” said Kerry Onanski of Canada Post, who is also vice-president of the Gold Rush Trail Seld Dog Association.

“It’s exciting, and I’ve met so many wonderful people. It’s great.”

More than 2,000 specially designed envelopes were sold for this year’s Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run that kicked off Friday, Feb. 25, at Troll Ski Resort.

Following their delivery to Barkerville, the envelopes will be distributed to addresses across the globe after entering the regular postal service.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Cariboodogsledding

Previous story
Corrections officers sound alarm after manager promoted amid harassment complaints in B.C. prison
Next story
Canadian ambassador says no-fly zone needs Russian buy-in

Just Posted

Greer Hermiston Campbell, Reeve Christensen and Coulter Deacon of Reeve’s Riders at Coldest Night of the Year. (Image: Reeve Christensen)
Revelstoke turns up the heat for Coldest Night of the Year

Jennifer Schött is the charge nurse at Queen Victoria Hospital and works at the Options for Sexual Health Clinic in Revelstoke. (Contributed)
Leading the team of Revelstoke nurses

(Photo - NASA)
Morning Start: Russia is bigger than Pluto

Revelstoke celebrates a goal in the first round against Sicamous (Photo - Matt Timmins)
Grizzlies off to second round after emphatic win, sweep over Sicamous