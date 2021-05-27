PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A Kelowna resident visits the makeshift memorial with a flower bouquet in hand. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News) A message board, bouquets of flowers, candles, KSS memorabilia and stuffed animals were just some of the items placed at the site to honour the victims. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A makeshift memorial has been erected at the site of the car crash that killed three Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) students on Wednesday (May 26).

A message board, bouquets of flowers, candles, KSS memorabilia and stuffed animals were just some of the items placed at the site to honour the victims. The identities of the Grade 12 students — an 18-year-old female driver, an 18-year old male passenger and a 17-year-old female passenger — will not be revealed.

The single-vehicle collision occurred on Gordon Drive and Cook Road just after midnight on May 26. Responding police officers arrived on the scene to discover a vehicle with extensive damage and the three deceased occupants inside.

The area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was closed for several hours on Wednesday, as Mounties conducted an investigation of the scene.

Kelowna RCMP and BC Coroners Service are now investigating to determine the cause of the crash.

