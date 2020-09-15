PHOTOS: Parkway Bend prescribed burn ignited Sept. 11

Brush pile burning for the Parkway Bend prescribed burn, in Mt. Revelstoke National Park, Sept. 10, 2020. (Submitted/Parks Canada)
Heli-torches are containers fill with fuel suspended underneath helicopters. The pilot ignites the mixture onto vegetation for rapid and effective burning on the ground and in treetops. (Submitted/Parks Canada)
Approximately 45 hectares in the 150 hectare Parkway Bend prescribed burn area were burned Sept. 11 and 12. (Submitted/Parks Canada)
Approximately 45 hectares in the 150 hectare Parkway Bend prescribed burn area were burned Sept. 11 and 12. (Submitted/Parks Canada)

The Parkway Bend prescribed burn was ignited Sept. 11 and burned 45 hectares of the 150 hectare prescribed area in Mt. Revelstoke National Park.

According to a news release from Parks Canada, burning 30 per cent of the area was the target.

READ MORE: Prescribed burn in Mt. Revelstoke National Park ignited today

Sept. 11 and 12 had clear skies and good smoke venting conditions for the prescribed fire. Weather and forest fuel conditions kept the fire small and low intensity, said the news release.

Smoke from the fires in the USA rolled in on Sunday, however visibility was still good for the mop up on Sunday, including perimeter monitoring and removal of hazards along the Meadows in the Sky Parkway.

The summit of Mt. Revelstoke reopened at noon on Sept. 15.

The primary goal of the fire is to create a landscape-level fuel break, limiting the potential spread of wildfire on the front face of Mount Revelstoke.

The fire will also improve forest health, according to a news release from Parks Canada.

Prescribed burns are conducted under exacting conditions which include weather, moisture, wind direction and supporting resources and will only go forward when the safety of the public, fire crews, infrastructure and neighbouring lands can be assured.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care
Next story
Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Parkway Bend prescribed burn ignited Sept. 11

The fire in Mt. Revelstoke National Park was visible from the city and the Trans Canada Highway

Eight new COVID-19 cases in Interior Health over weekend

Interior Health reports new cases since Friday, Sept. 11

Revelstoke Review raising funds for food bank through ad sales

50 per cent of ads now purchased for the Sept. 24 newspaper goes to the local food bank

Revelstoke family working through postpartum depression

8-12 per cent of mothers experience postpartum depression

Police on alert for distracted Okanagan drivers

Month-long campaign focuses on drivers not paying attention behind the wheel

COVID-19 controls tightened as cases rise and possible second wave looms

Epidemiologists warn Canadians should brace for more restrictions if COVID-19 cases continue to rise

B.C. First Nations call on privacy commissioner to release community COVID-19 data

An application has been made to the office of the information and privacy commissioner

‘It is a pandemic’: B.C. health minister defends school plan, but says cases are inevitable

Multiple cases have popped up in schools since classes started on Sept. 10

Jury selection begins in Castlegar RCMP shooting death

Jason Tait is charged with manslaughter in relation to the shooting of Waylon Jesse Edey

Summerland administrator steps down

Anthony Haddad to finish role with municipality on Nov. 10

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen holding steady despite COVID-19 pandemic

Virtual meetings continue, but office and staff remain busy

Kelowna council quashes plans for short-term rentals at massive downtown development

Developer seeking amendment for 198 short-term rentals in proposed building turned down

COVID crushes North Okanagan spelling bee buzz, teams needed for new fundraiser

Trivia night Sept. 22 can support local literacy

B.C. to launch 22 primary care networks to provide team-based health care

The networks will provide culturally safe services for Indigenous peoples

Most Read