PHOTOS: Prince Philip visited Revelstoke – twice

The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #17)The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #17)
The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #43)The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #43)
The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #45)The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #45)
The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #19)The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #19)
The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #24)The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #24)

Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II and a leading figure in the British royal family for almost seven decades, visited Revelstoke twice.

He died on April 9 at the age of 99.

READ MORE: Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies at 99

The Duke of Edinburgh, as he was officially known, had been by his wife’s side throughout her 69-year reign, the longest in British history.

The couple passed through Revelstoke on the Royal Train in 1951 and 1959. On the first visit, his wife was not yet crowned queen. Her coronation was in 1953.

READ MORE: A look at the more than 20 trips Prince Philip made to Canada

READ MORE: Looking back: Salmon Arm gave royal welcome to Prince Philip and Princess Elizabeth

According to newspaper articles at the time when the couple arrived in 1951, they were met with crowds at the station, even singing United Church Kindergartens. The queen was dressed in a mink fur coat and rubber boots, meanwhile the prince had a sand coloured mohair overcoat.

The article noted that the prince told the kindergarteners that Revelstoke’s wet weather could really affect the curls on their hair.

In 1959, the pair were met with a parade. During this visit the prince asked the mayor why Revelstoke was laid out in square blocks. The mayor allegedly said it made snow removal easier.

The prince retired from public life in August 2017.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

historyRoyal family

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Revelstoke yoga class fined for defying COVID-19 orders

Just Posted

The RCMP were called to the Alchemy Studio on Thursday, April 8. (Contributed)
Revelstoke yoga class fined for defying COVID-19 orders

The RCMP were called to the Alchemy Studio on April 8

The Royal’s 1959 visit to Revelstoke. (Photo by Revelstoke Museum and Archives #17)
PHOTOS: Prince Philip visited Revelstoke – twice

The prince died April 9 at the age of 99

B.C's COVID-19 dashboard shows the peaks and valleys of cases prior to the record daily report of 132 on April 9, 2021. (Dashboard image)
Interior Health has record day of COVID-19 cases

132 cases reported Friday, April 9, more deaths in Vernon hospital outbreak

Bart and Tracey Larson enjoying a Begbie Cream Ale. The couple have been together for 40 years. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
The art of really good beer: Mt. Begbie Brewing celebrates 25 years

Owners Bart and Tracey Larson reflect on their company’s history

Three Lake Country men were fined a total of $11,000 in Kelowna Provincial Court April 8, 2021, for illegally hunting two bull moose in Vernon in 2017, and another two moose in Revelstoke in 2019. (Dave Rothwell Photography)
Three Lake Country men fined $11K total for poaching moose in Vernon, Revelstoke

Four bull moose in total were killed illegally in separate ‘party hunting’ incidents in 2017 and 2019

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

Saanich Fire Department on the scene after a car crashed into the Walmart in Uptown. (Photo courtesy Dan Wood)
Firefighters free workers trapped in freezer, after senior plows car through B.C. Walmart wall

Driver rammed through wall, 20 feet into Saanich store

Nolan's Pharmasave in downtown Vernon received 200 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines Friday, April 9, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
AstraZeneca vaccines arrive at Vernon pharmacies

Four pharmacies in the city received doses of the COVID-19 inoculant Friday

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An East Hill resident had their leaf bags torched in front of their home overnight April 8. Less than two weeks prior their garbage can was lit on fire too. (Taryn Allen photo)
Garbage, leaf fires spark fear in North Okanagan

First an East Hill residents’ trash can, then bagged leaves were lit on fire

Okanagan-based All Are Family Outreach Society, which provides support to those struggling from Armstrong to Kelowna, is in need of a new headquarters after leaving a Winfield church in June 2020. (All Are Family Outreach photo)
Okanagan outreach society in ‘desperate’ need after storage unit break-in

All Are Family Outreach had $4,000 in tools stolen from its donation shipping container

A $45,000 grant from the Shuswap Community Foundation (SCF) will allow the SAFE Society’s Transition House to construct three indoor heated and cooled dog kennels with access to an outdoor run for each dog. From left, Lindsay Wong, SCF; Paige Hilland, SAFE Society; Jaylene Bourdon, SAFE Society; Jane Shirley, SAFE Socity; Ineke Hughes, SCF; Judy Moore, SCF; with dogs Tulah and Loki. (Contributed)
Grant to support women with pets in Salmon Arm transition house

Shuswap Community Foundation gives largest grant ever to build shelter, abusers often target pets

A large illuminated heart was installed on the roof of the Vernon Jubilee Hospital May 1, 2020. (VJH Foundation photo)
Three deaths linked to COVID-19 outbreak in Vernon hospital

Interior Health reports two additional deaths at VJH

Passengers make their way through Montreal–Trudeau International Airport in Montreal, Saturday, December 19, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Dining indoors at YLW’s White Spot allowed despite public health orders

Airport post-security restaurants and BC Ferries cafeterias are exempt from the public health order

Most Read