The streets were packed with spectators for the noon parade. They eagerly wait, dressed in their best, excited for candy. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The RCMP led the way. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Many were patriotically dressed for the occasion. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

MLA Doug Clovechuck for Columbia River-Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Formula one racer…boat racer that is. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

B.C. wildfire have a water fight. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Shriners of B.C. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Lots of candy was given out. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The floats varied, from trucks to lawn mowers. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Fish on the loose! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The kid’s bike parade. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

It’s not only for kids. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

After the parade, there was entertainment in Queen Elizabeth Park. The Revelstoke Community Band swooned the crowd. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Kids try to hit a button that dunks another above a pool of water at Queen Elizabeth Park. One kid got tired of throwing baseballs and just went and pressed the button himself. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

He’s very pleased. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The crowd gets ready for some speeches. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Who needs that iPhone? Bubble machine!(Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Bubble machine! (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

MLA Doug Clovechok addresses the crowd. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

A cake in the shape of the Canadian flag is carried in. It takes four people to lift. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Cathy English, the curator of Revelstoke Museum and Archives, tells some history of Revelstoke. Not only is it Canada’s birthday, but it’s also 120 years since Revelstoke was incorporated. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The flag raising cereomony. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

The new police dog? (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

MLA Doug Clovech0k and Cathy English cut the massive cake. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Mayor Gary Sulz also cuts the cake. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)