PHOTOS: Revelstoke Credit Union marks 70 years

The Revelstoke Credit Union (RCU) celebrated its 70th anniversary with a party downtown.

The event marked the RCU’s 70th year since it became a provincially chartered financial institution. Initially starting as Revelstoke & District Credit Union in a house on Sixth St., the RCU has grown and evolved with the town. The occasion was marked ahead of the actual day of the anniversary, which is on Sept. 18.

The occasion was celebrated on Saturday with a party befitting of a community business, which included something for the whole family.

With free food, drinks, live music, and dance, the RCU’s 70th was emblematic of the impact the credit union has had on the community.

While the RCU may have started many years ago, its reputation as community-oriented institution remains.

