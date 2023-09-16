PHOTOS: Revelstoke & District Humane Society host annual art auction fundraiser

The Art Bark Silent Auction was held on Saturday (Sept. 16), raising money for the Revelstoke & District Humane Society.

The annual Art Bark Silent Auction was held at Jacobson Ford from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. With the showroom filled with art contributed by local artists, the auction had a wide variety to choose from, with proceeds all going towards a worthy cause.

The Vintage Car Club was also out at the event, giving attendees even more to look at, but unlike the art, the vehicles weren’t for sale. The beautiful cars might have even had some car enthusiasts wondering whether the vehicles in the front were pieces of art themselves.

The Art Bark Silent Auction is one of the biggest fundraising events of the year for the Revelstoke & District Humane Society, which will celebrate its 20th year in service in October.

The final tally of the proceeds won’t be available until next week after the humane society has had enough time to go through all the auction items.

