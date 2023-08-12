PHOTOS: Revelstoke’s Paddle Fest gets underway

Revy Paddle Fest (Zachary Delaney/Revelstoke Review)

The Revy Paddle Fest is in full swing in its second day of activities, including some races.

The festival started yesterday (Aug. 11) with several events for attendees to take part in. From parties to clinics, day one started things off strong.

Now on day two, the races have begun, getting paddlers in water of all ages and all watercraft.

Starting at 10 a.m., a Class II time trial had paddlers into the Illecillewaet under the bright morning sun. From kayaks to canoes to stand-up paddle boards, the opening race welcomed everyone.

As the day goes on, more events will hit the river. A Class III rock slalom starts at noon, followed by a Class IV Slalom race at 3 p.m.

The rest of the day will be filled with dryland events. Yoga at 5 p.m., awards at 6 p.m. and a night market in between. The music for the Bootie Ball featuring U.K. DJ, DEEKLINE, starts at 7 p.m. and will run until midnight.

The festival wraps up Sunday, starting the day off with morning yoga at 9 a.m., followed by a group effort to do a river cleanup along the Illecillewaet.

Finally, to finish off the festival, a poker paddle will be hosted on the Columbia River. Revelstoke Paddlesport Association president and Revy Paddle Fest event organizer, Katrina Van Wijk, explained ahead of the festival how the poker paddle works.

“You can come on your canoe, your inflatable kayak, your SUP [Stand-up Paddleboard], an air mattress, we don’t really care,” said Van Wijk.

Participants will have between three and five checkpoints to reach where they’ll have to pull a card. At the end of the race, the winner will be decided by combining a fast time with their poker hand from the cards they draw at each checkpoint.

“It’s not supposed to be competitive. It’s just supposed to be fun,” said Van Wijk.

The poker paddle will mark the end of the inaugural Revy Paddle Fest.

