PHOTOS: Snow day in Revelstoke

A slow moving frontal system has dropped up to 40 cm of snow over West Columbia, including Rogers Pass, Nakusp and West Kootenay. Another 15 cm is expected for Saturday.

Time to wax the skis, get out the crazy carpets and go explore.

Environmental Canada has issued a winter storm warning and heavy snowfall warning for Revelstoke. Total snowfall of up to 60 cm is expected in the next couple days. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Downtown is covered in a thick blanket of white. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Snow may end Saturday morning as the frontal system dissipates. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Sometimes it takes some white to bring out all the colour. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Hope you have a shovel. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Stuck between a snowbank and..um another snowbank? (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Environmental Canada has issued a winter storm warning and heavy snowfall warning for interior BC, including Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Environmental Canada has issued a winter storm warning and heavy snowfall warning for interior BC, including Revelstoke. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
It’s a busy day if your job involves snow. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Just because it’s winter doesn’t mean you have to give up on summer activities. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Clearing the tracks. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Previous story
Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend
Next story
Ontario man pleads guilty to trying to join Islamic State militants in Syria

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snow day in Revelstoke

So far, 40 cm has fallen. Environment Canada calls for another 15 cm

Highway 1 closed between Revelstoke and Golden

Due to high avalanche danger

Dragons’ Den producers to make a Kelowna stop

Ready for a chance in front of the Dragons?

‘There’s a fundamental failure in housing’ says MP Wayne Stetski

Stetski says the Trudeau Liberals are failing when it comes to providing affordable housing

Economist: Gas prices will increase with Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Revelstokians can expect to pay three cents more per litre

VIDEO: Hooping through the tough times

Revelstokian uses hula hooping to help manage her mental wellness

Human toll of cold: more than 2 dozen dead in U.S.

Hospitals reported more than 220 cases of frostbite and hypothermia since Tuesday

Canucks Report: Vancouver set for February grind

Schedule features 14 games in 27 nights

Super Bowl host VP fears game day limo shortage will go viral

Companies are 300 to 400 vehicles short of what’s needed for the event

Pirate Loppet takes to the trails at Larch Hills

Elementary students in the Shuswap enjoy a fun day of cross-country competition

Avalanche risk closes Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Highway 1 will be closed until 10 p.m.

Surrey transit cop shooting suspect had sentence reduced for 2010 fatal shooting

Judge in Glasgow’s shooting case was ‘particularly impressed’ victim’s parents urged Glasgow to become a ‘better person’

Vancouver Canucks looking for road wins to claw out clear playoff position

The tie between the Colorado Avalanche and Canucks will be broken Saturday when the teams meet in Denver

Volunteers to continue search for missing cowboy in Merritt over the weekend

Ben Tyner said that other ranchers believe Tyner rode to an area known as Swakum Ridge

Most Read