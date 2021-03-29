PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of people gather for a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckHundreds of people gather for a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A person holds a Canadian flag sign with the words “No Hate” on it during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA person holds a Canadian flag sign with the words “No Hate” on it during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A woman wears a face mask that says “Stop Asian Hate” and a Canada toque during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA woman wears a face mask that says “Stop Asian Hate” and a Canada toque during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A young boy and others hold signs during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA young boy and others hold signs during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckFormer British Columbia premier Ujjal Dosanjh addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
A young boy holds a sign during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckA young boy holds a sign during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Korean-American journalist Eileen Park Robertson, who is married to former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckKorean-American journalist Eileen Park Robertson, who is married to former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Korean-American journalist Eileen Park, left, and her husband, former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson attend a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckKorean-American journalist Eileen Park, left, and her husband, former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson attend a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckChinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckChinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin addresses the crowd during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Chinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin wears a face mask that says “Stop Asian Hate” during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl DyckChinese-Canadian actor Ludi Lin wears a face mask that says “Stop Asian Hate” during a rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A rally against anti-Asian racism drew hundreds to the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday (March 28).

The gathering was organized by the Asian Canadian Equity Alliance and was spurred on by a recent shooting in Atlanta, Georgia that killed eight people at a series of massage parlours. Six of the victims were Asian women, leading many to classify the killings as hate crimes. Prosecutors have charged a 21-year-old man with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault.

The rally was also sparked by a 700 per cent increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Vancouver amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: B.C. premier calls for action on hate crimes in wake of Vancouver police report

Korean-American journalist Eileen Park Robertson, who is married to former Vancouver mayor Gregor Robertson, addressed the crowd during the rally. Park had received an “avalanche of anti-Asian hate” after her wedding to Robertson was featured in Vogue.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FEileenParkTV%2Fstatus%2F1376334883765710849&widget=Tweet

After the rally, organizers said the “event was a huge success.”

Rachna Singh, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives, released a statement following the rally.

“Xiaojie Tan. Daoyou Feng. Hyun Jung Grant. Soon Chung Park. Suncha Kim. Yong Ae Yue. Paul Andre Michels. Delaina Ashley Yaun. We remember them,” Singh said.

“The shootings that took the lives of eight innocent people in Atlanta, Georgia, recently happened in the U.S., but we’re not immune to anti-Asian racism in Canada.”

Singh noted that racist measures like the head tax showed that discrimination against people of Asian descent had a long history in Canada.

READ MORE: Eileen Park faced ‘avalanche of anti-Asian hate’ after marrying ex-Vancouver mayor

In a statement, the City of Vancouver said it will “take action against racism, misogyny, criminalization of sex work, and all forms of discrimination” in the community.

“The City is defining its role and response to ongoing and systemic racism and the current rise in racist incidents. This includes publicly naming and standing against racism and hate, working with partners to do the same, and advocating for changes across all sectors of society, including our own ability to receive and respond to racist incidents.”

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wayne Stetski confirmed as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia

Just Posted

Wayne Stetski was officially confirmed as the NDP Candidate for Kootenay-Columbia at a virtual nomination meeting held on March 27, 2021. (Submitted file)
Wayne Stetski confirmed as NDP candidate for Kootenay-Columbia

Former MP Wayne Stetski was unanimously confirmed as a federal candidate on March 27

The Boy’s Ski-Hill on Mount Revelstoke, where Ivind Nelsen made his record jump as the Boy’s World Champion Ski Jumper in 1921. (Nelsen family collection photo, Revelstoke Museum and Archives)
Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for March 25

Local history recorded by the newspaper

Sometimes it takes awhile to discover who you truly are. Treking through fireweeds in Haines, Alaska, helps. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Liam’s Lowdown: It’s important to be true to oneself

After 31 years, I’m finally ready to admit something

Phase four of the Kicking Horse Canyon project will twin the winding stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway just east of Golden, B.C. (Photo Ministry of Transportation Photo)
Major Highway 1 closures to begin near Golden

Road to close entirely between April 12 and May 14

Ryan Handley is the new owner of the recently launched Rooted in Nature store. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
New garden store sets root in Revelstoke

It’s located in the Big Eddy

A woman was killed and another six people injured during a series of stabbings at the Lynn Valley Library in North Vancouver on Saturday, March 27, 2020. (Shane MacKichan)
Man facing murder charge in connection to fatal stabbing at North Vancouver library

Yannick Bandaogo, 28, has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the death of a woman

Henry the great horned owl is set free in Coldstream Sunday, March 28, at the home of Kathy and Al Renaud, who found the bird on their property suffering from secondary poisoning after digesting an infested rodent at the end of February. (Screen shot)
North Okanagan owl survives poisoning, flies off to find mate

Henry the great horned owl returned to location he was found suffering from secondary poisoning

A man, right, who was holding a sign that said “Hold CCP Liable” disrupts a peaceful rally opposing discrimination against Asian communities and to mourn the victims of those affected by the Atlanta shootings, in Vancouver, B.C., on Sunday, March 28, 2021. After a brief scuffle the man was escorted to an area away from the crowd by police. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
PHOTOS: Stop Asian Hate Rally draws hundreds to Vancouver Art Gallery

Anti-Asian hate crimes have increased more than 700 per cent in the last year

People wear face masks as they wait for the start of a performance of MOB at the Centaur Theatre in Montreal, Sunday, March 28, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. Certain health and safety measures have been eased in the province of Quebec allowing theatres, churches and gyms to have up to 250 people on their premises. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canadians answer what they think post-COVID-19 life will look like in new survey

More than 60 per cent also felt pessimistic about how the pandemic will affect the economy and travel

Photo: Ever Given Ever Ywhere
Ever Given, the Suez-blocking boat, is huge. Here’s what it’d look like beside Kelowna landmarks

Ever Given was finally “re-floated” on Sunday evening

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Eva Pölöskey of Accent Chocolates on Main Street has been as busy as the Easter bunny handcrafting special chocolate Easter eggs. (Monique Tamminga - Western News)
Penticton chocolatiers make egg-cellent treats just in time for Easter

Accent Chocolates has been busy making hand-painted Easter eggs

Residents who live around Gardom Lake are concerned that an ambulance was not called on March 19, 2021 by a 911 dispatcher for a woman with severe burns. (Contributed)
Lack of 911 response to severe burns leaves Gardom Lake residents worried

Dispatch unable to find Shuswap address so no ambulance called, no response from promised nurse

The Kelowna Fire Department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed within the City of Kelowna. (Pixabay)
Kelowna fire crews douse grass fire

The department is reminding residents campfires are not allowed in the city

Most Read