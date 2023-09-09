PHOTOS: Third-annual horse camp in Revelstoke

Tracy Ludwig’s annual horse camp finished last week after three weeks of horse play for the young participants.

Ludwig grew up on horses and wanted to pass on her knowledge to the next generation, so she started her horse camp in 2021. This was the third year for the campers, which runs for three weeks in August at the Selkirk Saddle Club.

From riding a horse to painting a horse, and even painting on a horse, the camp gives young riders a taste of it all.

This year’s camp had a dozen kids aged 5–12 for the three weeks in August.

READ MORE: Month-long summer camp taught Revelstoke kids to ride horses

@ZacharyDelaney

zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

horseRevelstoke