Photos: Two fires spark in 1 day at Penticton’s Campbell Mountain landfill

Penticton fire crews extinguished two fires at the Campbell Mountain landfill on Tuesday night, Dec. 8.

Assistant fire chief Rob Trupp says the first blaze sparked at 5:30 a.m., with firefighters arriving at a yard waste pile in flames.

Another fire sparked at the landfill nearly 18 hours later. A different pile of yard waste in the same area caught fire and crews responded to the incident just after 11:30 p.m.

Water shuttling operations, heavy equipment and handlines were used to extinguish both fires.

There were no injuries in either incident, according to Trupp.

