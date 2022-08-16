PHOTOS: Wildflower Festival celebrates another successful year

Jess Booth of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society enjoying the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)Jess Booth of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society enjoying the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)
A Parks Canada guided walking tour. (Kirsten Silfvenius) A Parks Canada guided walking tour. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)A Parks Canada guided walking tour. (Kirsten Silfvenius) A Parks Canada guided walking tour. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)
Painting at the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)Painting at the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)
Information booth at Grizzly Plaza. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)Information booth at Grizzly Plaza. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)

The wildflower festival concluded last week after a successful few days, involving several events that tourists and locals alike enjoyed.

The festival started on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with a wildflower photography workshop with Laura Szanto and an invasive species identification walk hosted by Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society. Over the course of the festival, which ran until Aug. 7, there were several other events that were well-attended.

Over 80 wildflower enthusiasts made the trip to Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) to attend one of the festival’s events. RMR hosted “High Tea” at the Revelation Lodge, which included teas made from wildflowers foraged on the mountain.

Other events in the festival included walking tours with Parks Canada, a painting workshop with Turbo Bambi, and a shuttle to the top of Mt. Revelstoke where a DIY paint station was set up.

The event is expected to return again next year, but details won’t be made available closer to.

READ MORE: Endurance runners take on more than 100 kilometres of trail runs in Revelstoke

READ MORE: Revelstoke athlete-turned-author announces release date for autobiography

@ZacharyDelaney
zach.delaney@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

FestivalRevelstoke

Previous story
Wolves escape enclosure at Greater Vancouver Zoo; deemed suspicious
Next story
VIDEO: Moms take to B.C. streets, tying purple ribbons to honour 10,000 lives lost to drug poisonings

Just Posted

Jess Booth of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society enjoying the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)
PHOTOS: Wildflower Festival celebrates another successful year

The first leg of the first day runs along underneath the gondola. (Tom Poole photo)
Endurance runners take on more than 100 kilometres of trail runs in Revelstoke

In November 2021 the Columbia Shuswap Regional District board approved a COVID-19 Proof of Vaccination Policy requiring staff, contractors, paid on-call firefighters and emergency management volunteers to be vaccinated. (CSRD photo)
Columbia Shuswap Regional District to discuss suspending vaccine policy for firefighters

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)
Revelstoke athlete-turned-author announces release date for autobiography