PHOTOS: Wildflower Festival celebrates another successful year

Jess Booth of the Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society enjoying the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius) A Parks Canada guided walking tour. (Kirsten Silfvenius) A Parks Canada guided walking tour. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius) Painting at the Wildflower Festival. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius) Information booth at Grizzly Plaza. (Contributed by Kirsten Silfvenius)

The wildflower festival concluded last week after a successful few days, involving several events that tourists and locals alike enjoyed.

The festival started on Wednesday, Aug. 3 with a wildflower photography workshop with Laura Szanto and an invasive species identification walk hosted by Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society. Over the course of the festival, which ran until Aug. 7, there were several other events that were well-attended.

Over 80 wildflower enthusiasts made the trip to Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) to attend one of the festival’s events. RMR hosted “High Tea” at the Revelation Lodge, which included teas made from wildflowers foraged on the mountain.

Other events in the festival included walking tours with Parks Canada, a painting workshop with Turbo Bambi, and a shuttle to the top of Mt. Revelstoke where a DIY paint station was set up.

The event is expected to return again next year, but details won’t be made available closer to.

