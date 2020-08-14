Piano set up in Penticton downtown

Initiative an effort to bring music and creativity to the streets

Stephen Griffeth plays the piano which has been set up at Nanaimo Square in Penticton. The City of Penticton and Downtown Penticton have worked together on the Piano Project initiative. Artists in the community will be decorating the piano in a local collaboration effort by The Long Gallery and Studios. (John Arendt - Black Press)

The City of Penticton and Downtown Penticton Association have set up a piano in downtown Penticton at Nanaimo Square.

The association says the initiative is part of a national movement to bring music and creativity to the streets.

Artists will be decorating the piano in a collaboration effort with The Long Gallery and Studios.

The public is invited to stop and play some notes on the piano. It will be in place until the end of September.

The piano will undergo frequent daily cleanings and there will be signs in place to encourage physical distancing.

