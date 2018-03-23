Protesters opposed to the twinning of Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline will gather at MP Mel Arnold’s Vernon office Friday as part of a national day of protest. (Black Press file photo)

Pipeline project protest planned

Two dozen people to gather at MP Mel Arnold’s Vernon office Friday afternoon

North Okanagan residents opposed to the proposed Kinder Morgan Trans Mountain pipeline and tanker project will gather in downtown Vernon today (Friday).

At least 25 people will congregate at Okanagan-Shuswap MP Mel Arnold’s office in the 3100 block of 29th Street to demand federal action to stop the project.

Participants will deliver water samples collected from the B.C. coastline to Arnold as a reminder of the waterways being threatened by Kinder Morgan’s project.

“This action will be one among more than 50 others happening at MP offices across Canada, as part of the National Day of Action to Defend the Water,” said spokesperson Bill Darnell.

Similar protests are planned in Kelowna and Kamloops.

According to the website defendthewater.ca, “Kinder Morgan is starting a key phase of construction on a pipeline and tanker project that would put hundreds of rivers and streams at risk of oil spills – but a powerful Indigenous-led movement is rising up to defend the land, water, and climate.

“On March 23rd, we’ll deliver water collected from the coastline in BC to our MPs’ offices, and demand they stop pushing for the pipeline.”

