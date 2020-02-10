Pipeline protesters shut down East Hastings Avenue and Main Street in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en on the afternoon of Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (knothappening/Twitter)

Pipeline protesters shut down major Vancouver intersection in support of Wet’suwet’en

Wet’suwet’en are against the Coastal GasLink pipeline proposed for northern B.C.

A new pipeline protest is gathering at the corner of Main Street and East Hastings Avenue in Vancouver Monday afternoon, just hours after dozens of people were arrested this morning.

Photos on social media show dozens of Wet’suwet’en supporters blocking off the intersection. Those gathered are protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline, which would carry natural gas 670 kilometres across B.C. to an export facility in Kitimat.

Protesters can be heard shouting: “Stop the invasion, we stand with Wet’suwet’en.”

Earlier Monday morning, police arrested 47 people people who violated a court injunction that ordered protesters to stop blocking four Metro Vancouver ports.

In a social media post, Vancouver police said the protest was leading to traffic delays in the Downtown East Side.

READ MORE: 47 pipeline protesters arrested while blocking Vancouver ports

More to come.

