Emergency crews were on scene to assist with the landing of the plane

An Air Canada plane from Vancouver was diverted from its flight to Cranbrook this morning to make an emergency landing in Kelowna, said manager of airport safety and security Neil Drachenberg.

The plane was experiencing hydraulic issues, and about 50 people were on board the flight, he said.

The plane landed safely and emergency crews were on scene to assist.

