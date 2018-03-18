Plane lands safely after takeoff issue

An airplane departing Kelowna International Airport had an issue with a landing gear, landed safely

It’s business as usual at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) following an incident with a take off Sunday afternoon.

“We had an aircraft’s landing gear that would not retract properly,” said Neil Drachenberg, with the airport.

Flair Airlines flight 310 to Vancouver took off from YLW at 1:35 p.m. Sunday. Emergency personnel stood by while the aircraft returned to the airport and landed safely at 2:19 p.m.

Flair Airlines passengers are being re-accomodated by the airline.

