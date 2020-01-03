Plane with mechanical issue lands safely at Kelowna International Airport

There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at the airport

A plane departing from Kelowna International Airport was forced to turn around this morning after experiencing mechanical issues.

Around 10:40 a.m. today, Central Mountain Air flight 730 advised air traffic control they had a mechanical issue and had to return to YLW.

As a safety precaution, emergency response teams were dispatched to standby.

The aircraft landed safely at approximately 10:51 a.m. There was no disruption to scheduled flight service at YLW.

READ MORE: Estonian mixed doubles curling team practicing in Kelowna this week

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.