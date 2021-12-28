Planned avalanche control west of Revelstoke

Drivers heading west of Revelstoke tomorrow (Dec. 29) should expect minor delays due to planned avalanche control work in the area.
Avalanche control work will be taking place on Highway 1 on the stretch of road between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge 9 km west of Revelstoke from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 29.
According to DriveBC 20 minute closures will be in effect, and motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.
