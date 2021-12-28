Clearing an avalanche at Three Valley Gap. (Photo by Ministry of Transportation)

Clearing an avalanche at Three Valley Gap. (Photo by Ministry of Transportation)

Planned avalanche control west of Revelstoke

Portion of Highway 1 west of Revelstoke to be affected

Drivers heading west of Revelstoke tomorrow (Dec. 29) should expect minor delays due to planned avalanche control work in the area.

Avalanche control work will be taking place on Highway 1 on the stretch of road between Three Valley Avalanche Gate and Clanwilliam Bridge 9 km west of Revelstoke from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 29.

According to DriveBC 20 minute closures will be in effect, and motorists are asked to watch for traffic control personnel.

READ MORE: Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

READ MORE: Revelstoke Mountain Resort addresses COVID-19 rumours

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AvalancheRevelstoke

Previous story
Indigenous comedian and host of ‘The Candy Show,’ Candy Palmater dead at 53
Next story
Undertakers, rabbis join global fight promoting COVID shots

Just Posted

Hands with protective glove, examining a novel coronavirus covid 19 test tube the result is + positive.
Interior Health updated guidelines for COVID-19 testing

Clearing an avalanche at Three Valley Gap. (Photo by Ministry of Transportation)
Planned avalanche control west of Revelstoke

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

The first gondolas making their way up the mountain at Revelstoke Mountain Resort on opening day on Nov. 27. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
Revelstoke Mountain Resort addresses COVID-19 rumours